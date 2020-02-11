Whether we prepare for it, or we just wait for it to happen, the end of lignite’s use as a fuel for power generation is unavoidable. The government in Athens has drawn up a plan to make the transition to greener energy production smoother.

Of course one could constructively criticize the provisions of the government’s plan. But shortsighted populism, coming from sides which are supposed to prioritize environmental issues, is merely a way to profit from the concerns of the local communities who will have to adjust to the new reality.



This also undermines the future of the very people it is supposed to protect.