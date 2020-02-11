NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Water pipe that will link Aegina, Athens vandalized

GIORGOS LIALIOS

The company undertaking the project to link the Saronic island of Aegina to the network of the Athens Water Company (EYDAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Port Authority of Salamina, off Piraeus, after pipes that were supposed to be used to build the 14-kilometer pipeline were damaged by unknown assailants.

According to reports, the six holes in the pipes, which had been sitting on the seabed off Salamina since October, were made a few days ago with a standard drill. 

However, the project to lay the pipeline at a depth of up to 93 meters will proceed as planned in July.

“The holes seem to have been made with a simple electric drill as they are only 5.5mm in diameter. Obviously those who did it did not want [the damage] to be easily perceived by a simple visual inspection,” Alexandros Petropoulos, the project manager, told Kathimerini.

“This is definitely a malicious act,” he added.

