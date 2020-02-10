SYRIZA name change not to be done via referendum

The political secretariat of main opposition SYRIZA has decided that the party’s new name will not be decided via a referendum because of concerns it may cause divisions.

Instead, the party’s Central Committee will convene on February 15-16 and attempt to reach consensus on the issue.

The drive to change the name with a view to incorporating a wider portion of the Left is seen by opponents – spearheaded by the radical Group of 53 faction under former finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos, secretary Panos Skourletis, former speaker of the House Nikos Voutsis, former vice president of the government Yiannis Dragasakis and former education minister Nikos Filis – as a plan to shift the balance of power in favor of the party’s leadership.



Analysts say that the recent flow of former PASOK members to SYRIZA will probably limit the influence of the party’s more radical wing.