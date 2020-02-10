ATHEX: Benchmark looks headed for 900 points

The Greek stock market followed the trend set by most eurozone bourses and continued its southbound course at the start of the week. This was despite the drop of the benchmark 10-year bond’s yield close to 1 percent.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 902.98 points, shedding 0.87 percent from Friday’s 910.91 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.78 percent to 2,261.63 points, though the mid-cap index expanded 0.36 percent.

The banks index declined 0.61 percent, as Eurobank shrank 1.63 percent, Piraeus gave up 0.67 percent and National dropped 0.28 percent, as Alpha edged 0.06 percent higher.

OTE telecom slumped 3.29 percent, Public Power Corporation sank 2.38 percent, Titan Cement eased 2.36 percent. ADMIE Holdings grew 1.89 percent and Sarantis climbed 1.81 percent.

In total 40 stocks registered gains, 56 suffered losses and 35 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 54.1 million euros, up from last Friday’s 51.6 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.33 percent to close at 65.90 points.