MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
IN IMAGES

Greece, Spain to boost Med cooperation on migration

  • dendias-mad

TAGS: Diplomacy

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias (left) and his Spanish counterpart, Arancha Gonzalez Laya (right), give a press conference following talks in Madrid on Monday. The officials agreed to "expand coordination in the context of the European Union, during the debate on reform of the Union’s rules on asylum and on migration in general," Dendias said. They also discussed deepening cooperation within the contours of the Med7 alliance between Cyprus, France, Greece, Spain, Italy, France, Cyprus, Malta and Portugal, which Dendias said, "can assist with bolstering stability and peace in the region." Responding to a question referring to the sea border agreement between Turkey and Libya, the Spanish minister said that international law and good-neighborly relations must be upheld. [Haris Akriviadis/Ministry of Foreign Affairs/ANA-MPA]

Online

ARCHIVE

 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 