SPORTS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
SPORTS

Government confirms visit of UEFA president and FIFA officials to help end soccer turmoil

TAGS: Soccer

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and FIFA vice president Greg Clarke are due in Athens on February 25 to help Greece outline its action plan to overhaul soccer, a Greek government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Hobbled by dwindling attendances and the damaging effects of a debt crisis, Greek soccer has been beset by financial problems and frequent closed-door matches because of crowd violence.

Ceferin, the president of European soccer's governing body, and Clarke are expected in Athens on February 25 to sign a framework for the restructuring of the Greek soccer, government spokesman Stelios Petsas told a weekly news briefing.

State Minister George Gerapetritis met Ceferin and other officials in Geneva last week to discuss ways to crack down on match-fixing and soccer violence.

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also plans to meet Gianni Infantino, the president of world soccer’s governing body FIFA, this month, a government official said last week. [Reuters]

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 