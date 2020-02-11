Police publish photos of two suspects accused of brutal attacks, rapes

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) was granted the green light on Tuesday to publish the details and photographs of two men suspected of violently assaulting and raping three women, in the hope that more witnesses will come forward.

The suspects, whose details and photographs are available on ELAS’s website at www.asytnomia.gr, were apprehended on February 4 for crimes that were believed to have been committed in downtown Athens over a period of just a fortnight prior to their arrest.

According to investigators, in that fortnight the suspects posed as clients to lure three prostitutes on as many occasions into unused offices they had broken into by posing as clients. There, they brutally assaulted the women using weapons like tire irons and screwdrivers before raping them repeatedly.

One of their victims suffered a cracked skull, a broken eardrum and a fracture on her hand.

The suspects are also said to have robbed the women of any cash and valuables they had on their person, as well as taking the keys to the hotel rooms where they conducted business and ransacking their belongings there.

In the case of one of the victims, they allegedly stole her ATM card and used force to extract the PIN number from her, withdrawing 4,300 euros from her account.

The suspects, both of whom have lengthy criminal records, face a slew of charges in connection with the three incidents but investigators are also seeking to ascertain whether they have been involved in other crimes.