Shorts Festival | Athens | February 13-15

The Trianon cinema in the center of Athens presents the Positively Different short film festival from February 13 to 15. The main aim of the festival is to shed light on and empower society’s “invisible” minorities through the screening of 44 international shorts that have been selected from among 3,000, with themes including gender, sexuality, religion, race and ethnicity. The selected films will be vying for an audience award and a jury award. The festival will end with a concert by local band Lost Bodies on February 15 after the last screening. For more information about the films and ticket reservations, visit www.positively-different.net. Tickets cost 3 euros at the door.



Trianon, 21 Kodringtonos & 101 Patission,

tel 210.821.5469