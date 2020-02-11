Classic Japanese Cinema | Athens | February 13-15

In collaboration with the Japan Foundation and the Embassy of Japan in Greece, the Michael Cacoyannis Foundation is hosting a film festival dedicated to Yasujiro Ozu and Kenji Mizoguchi, two masters of classic Japanese cinema, on February 13-15. The screenings include two internationally acclaimed movies by each director at the Cacoyannis Foundation. Ozu’s film “Tokyo Story” (1953) will be shown at 7.30 p.m. on February 13 and at 9.30 p.m. on February 15, and his 1952 classic “The Flavor of Green Tea over Rice” at 10 p.m. on February 14 and 16. “The Life of Oharu” (1952) by Mizoguchi will be screened at 7 p.m. on February 14 and 16, while his 1954 film “The Crucified Lovers” will be shown at 7 p.m. on February 15. The films are in Japanese with Greek and English subtitles. Tickets cost 3 euros. For bookings, visit www.ticketservice.gr/en.



Michael Cacoyannis Foundation, 206 Pireos, Tavros, tel 210.341.8550