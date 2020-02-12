Jazz at the Museum | Athens | February 14

In the context of the “Jazz at the Museum” series of monthly music events, the B&E Goulandris Foundation will be hosting the Pantelis Benetatos Trio on Valentine’s Day in a tribute concert celebrating love and featuring the music of notable composers George Gershwin and Cole Porter. Jazz pianist Benetatos has collaborated with jazz personalities including Bobby Watson and Chuck Berry. The concert begins at 8.30 p.m. Tickets cost 20 euros and 16 euros for members of the B&E Foundation. For bookings, visit www.viva.gr.



B&E Goulandris Foundation, 13 Eratosthenous, Pangrati, tel 210.725.2895, goulandris.gr