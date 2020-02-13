RHCP at Ejekt | Athens | June 5

Tickets for the Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Ejekt at Markopoulo Park, a 20-minute drive southeast of Athens, are available on presale. The legendary rock band, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 2012, has been selling out venues for the last three decades and has recorded over a dozen worldwide hits, including “Californication,” “Can’t Stop” and “Snow (Hey Oh).” Second and third-phase presale tickets are still available and expected to sell out fast. For bookings, visit www.viva.gr or www.public.gr. For more information about the festival, visit www.ejekt.gr. Markopoulo Park has 5,000 parking spots available for ticket holders.



Markopoulo Park, Stisagora, Markopoulo, tel 210.963.6489