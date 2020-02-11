Pavlopoulos extends condolences to China

More state and government leaders and heads of global institutions have expressed their sympathy to China over the novel coronavirus outbreak and voiced support to the country's fight against the epidemic.

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos extended deep condolences to the Chinese people and expressed the hope that China's resolute measures and unremitting efforts will contain the epidemic in a rapid manner.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that under the strong leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping, China will eventually contain and eliminate the epidemic.

[Xinhua]