NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Would-be thieves in Thessaloniki abort robbery

TAGS: Crime

An attempted armed robbery at a post office in Thessaloniki was abandoned on Tuesday by the perpetrators for unknown reasons, police said.

The attempted heist took place in the area of Kalochori. According to police, the four would-be robbers entered the post office while a fifth person waited for them outside.

However, they gave up and fled without any loot.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 