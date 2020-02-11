Would-be thieves in Thessaloniki abort robbery
Online
An attempted armed robbery at a post office in Thessaloniki was abandoned on Tuesday by the perpetrators for unknown reasons, police said.
An attempted armed robbery at a post office in Thessaloniki was abandoned on Tuesday by the perpetrators for unknown reasons, police said.
The attempted heist took place in the area of Kalochori. According to police, the four would-be robbers entered the post office while a fifth person waited for them outside.
However, they gave up and fled without any loot.