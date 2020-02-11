Sales of new cars kept growing in January

Car sales in Greece continued to recover last month, as, according to Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) figures processed by the Association of Car Importers-Representatives (SEAA), sales of new passenger cars rose 6.2 percent year-on-year in January to 9,785.



Data also showed annual growth of 2.1 percent in new trucks, a 29.1 percent jump in new motorbikes (over 50cc) and a 33.3 percent drop in new buses.