Shipping walks the regulatory tightrope

The viability of international shipping regulators’ ambitious goals and the industry’s readiness to develop technologies and solutions designed to aid compliance for the industry are topics to be tabled and discussed during various conferences and seminars at Posidonia 2020, which will take place at the Metropolitan Expo Center next to Athens International Airport on June 1-5.



“The industry has to walk a tightrope to balance between the implementation of the low sulfur regulations and IMO’s stated goal for gas emissions reduction by 50 percent within the next three decades. Shipping is undergoing transformational changes in order to comply, and that is driving investment in research and development and new technologies," said Theodore Vokos, managing director of Posidonia Exhibitions.

The issues will be highlighted extensively at two separate events at Posidonia organized by the Hellenic Marine Environment Protection Association (HELMEPA) and the Hellenic Institute of Marine Technology (HIMT).