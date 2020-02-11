North Aegean regional authority to challenge expropriations act in court

The council of the North Aegean Region on Tuesday voted to take legal action against a legislative act announced by the government to expropriate land and properties on five islands for the creation of detention centers for asylum seekers.

The council also agreed to suspend all cooperation with the government until it repeals the legislative act that will enforce the measures.

The decision was taken at an emergency council meeting in the town of Mytilene on Tuesday evening.

It its resolution, the council condemned the legislative act, describing it as an undemocratic action and called for the immediate decongestion of the overcrowded migrant facilities on Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Kos and Leros.

The regional aurthority said it also supports a demand by municipal cuncils on the five islands to close all migrant centers and not set up new ones.

Islanders are also planning a protest rally outside the Ministry of Interior in Athens on February 13.