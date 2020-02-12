Those who live on the islands of the northeastern Aegean have suffered. The plan tabled by the government, which includes the creation of new closed migrant centers, is the only way forward for the islanders’ relief.

In blocking the plan, the local governors who are resisting the construction of the new centers are also blocking the only available solution that can assist the communities they represent.

The same kind of myopic reaction has already been observed in the response to the government’s waste management plan – this time in the municipality of Marathon.

The state must insist on safeguarding the public interest by using both persuasion and conviction.