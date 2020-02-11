Catholic church in Lesvos to celebrate St. Valentine's Day

The Catholic Church of the Assumption of Virgin Mary in Lesvos will celebrate St. Valentine's Day with two high mass liturgies on Thursday and Friday, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported Tuesday.

The Assumption church is one of the numerous churches that claim to keep relics of Saint Valentine.

Both liturgies will be led by Catholic Archbishop Nikolaos of the islands of Naxos, Tinos, Andros and Mykonos, who is also the apostolic administrator of Catholics on the islands of Chios, Lesvos and Samos.



Friday's liturgy will be accompanied by the Animato Choir. Both services will be held at 6 p.m.