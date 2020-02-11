ATHEX: Bank stocks, agreed deals lead bourse to a rebound

The Greek benchmark was buoyed by bank stocks and prearranged transactions on Tuesday, and ended the session safely clear of the 900-point zone. Turnover also showed a marked improvement.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 917 points, adding 1.55 percent to Monday’s 902.98 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.53 percent to 2,296.31 points.

The banks index jumped 3.66 percent, with Alpha soaring 5.61 percent, Piraeus surging 5.37 percent, National grabbing 2.82 percent and Eurobank improving 1.27 percent. Mytilineos grew 3.26 percent.

In total 71 stocks went up, 34 took losses and 28 stayed put.

Turnover came to 75.8 million euros, up from Monday’s 54.1 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rebounded 1.03 percent to close at 66.58 points.