The state is seeking out any unclaimed inheritances, going as far as to offer rewards to citizens who can provide information in cases where no beneficiaries have come forward.



According to a decision by Deputy Finance Minister Apostolos Vesyropoulos, anyone with information about any estate without a claimant could earn up to 10 percent of the value of said assets (after their resolution) by informing the ministry’s competent department.

The reward will be handed over after the liquidated assets have come into the state’s ownership, provided five years have passed since the death of the estate’s original owner and the authorities have not received any notification about the inheritance from another source.



Alternatively, the reward may also apply in the case of a retrial or reversal of a final decision or compromise where the state or a state entity receives some or all of the assets concerned.