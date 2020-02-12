Washington is reportedly examining ways of making further use of the military air base in Greece’s northern port city of Alexandroupoli, while sources say American officials will arrive in the country over the next few days to explore areas that could be used by US military aviation helicopters.



Meanwhile, Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos will attend a meeting of NATO ministers in Brussels but he is not expected to meet with Turkey’s Hulusi Akar.

During the Brussels meeting, Panagiotopoulos is expected to explain Athens' concerns to his counterparts about the recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

For his part, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will travel to Algeria on Thursday to discuss the situation in Libya and Athens' opposition to the maritime border deal signed by the Tripoli-based government and Turkey.



He will also attend the Munich Security Conference on Friday.