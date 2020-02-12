Neo-Nazi MEP penalized for tearing up Turkish flag

The European Parliament has penalized a Greek neo-Nazi lawmaker who tore up a paper copy of the Turkish flag during a debate in the Brussels-based assembly last month.



Yiannis Lagos, an independent MEP, was on Tuesday ordered to pay a fine of 2,261 euros, which was said to be the equivalent of his weekly paycheck.



He was also banned from the assembly for four days.



Lagos is leader of the National Popular Conscience, a splinter group that emerged after the fragmentation of neo-Nazi Golden Dawn.