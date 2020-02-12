Turkish fighter jets fly over Aegean islands, again

Turkish fighter jets carried out a fresh round of overflights over the Aegean on Wednesday morning.



In particular, at 10.03 a.m. a pair of F-16s flew over the southeastern island of Farmakonisi at 23,000 feet.



The aircraft conducted another overflight at 10.08 a.m. over Lipsoi at 8,500 feet and, four minutes later, over Agathonisi at an even lower altitude of 7,000 feet.