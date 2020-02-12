Coronavirus: Latest suspected case tests negative in Athens

Greek health officials say testing has cleared another possible case of coronavirus.



A Chinese man had been admitted to the capital’s Attikon Hospital on suspicion of being a coronavirus carrier.



The 33-year-old began showing flu-like symptoms after travelling from China to Greece.



So far, there have been no cases of coronavirus infections in the country.



The flu-like virus has killed more than 1,100 people worldwide, all but two in mainland China.



On Wednesday, China reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since late January.



Franco-British biotech company Novacyt said on Tuesday it had designed a test able to detect the coronavirus in less than two hours.