Coronavirus: Latest suspected case tests negative in Athens
Greek health officials say testing has cleared another possible case of coronavirus.
A Chinese man had been admitted to the capital’s Attikon Hospital on suspicion of being a coronavirus carrier.
The 33-year-old began showing flu-like symptoms after travelling from China to Greece.
So far, there have been no cases of coronavirus infections in the country.
The flu-like virus has killed more than 1,100 people worldwide, all but two in mainland China.
On Wednesday, China reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since late January.
Franco-British biotech company Novacyt said on Tuesday it had designed a test able to detect the coronavirus in less than two hours.