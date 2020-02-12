NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Coronavirus: Latest suspected case tests negative in Athens

TAGS: Health

Greek health officials say testing has cleared another possible case of coronavirus.

A Chinese man had been admitted to the capital’s Attikon Hospital on suspicion of being a coronavirus carrier.

The 33-year-old began showing flu-like symptoms after travelling from China to Greece.

So far, there have been no cases of coronavirus infections in the country.

The flu-like virus has killed more than 1,100 people worldwide, all but two in mainland China.

On Wednesday, China reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since late January.

Franco-British biotech company Novacyt said on Tuesday it had designed a test able to detect the coronavirus in less than two hours.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 