Greek 10-year bond yield drops below 1 pct for first time

Greece's benchmark 10-year government bond yield fell below 1 percent for the first time on Wednesday, marking a milestone for a country bailed out three times in the last decade.

The Greek 10-year bond yield fell to as lows as 0.992 percent, Tradeweb pricing showed GR10YT=TWEB, dropping below 1 percent for the first time ever.

An improving economy and credit ratings upgrades have boosted Greek bonds in recent months. The country's positive yields have also attracted investors reluctant to hold a vast swathe of euro zone debt mired in negative yield territory. [Reuters]