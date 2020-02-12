Israeli FM director-general in Athens for talks

Israel’s Foreign Ministry director-general Yuval Rotem will visit Athens Wednesday for talks with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and other officials, the Israeli embassy announced.



During his two-day visit, Rotem will also hold talks with Ambassador Themistoklis Demiris, secretary-general of Greece’s Foreign Ministry, focusing on “enhancing the strategic diplomatic ties between Israel and Greece and policy coordination on regional issues.”



The Israeli official will also meet with Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, National Security Advisor, Vice Admiral Alexandros Diakopoulos, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias and MP Dimitris Keridis, chairman of the Greece-Israel Friendship Committee of Greece’s parliament.



“The high-level discussions between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Israel and Greece are held every year in the framework of the growing strategic partnership between the two states,” the embassy said.