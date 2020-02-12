Queer Archive Festival | Athens | February 13-16

[JEANNE JACOB]

Art platform the Queer Archive is organizing its first festival to be held at various locations in the city of Athens from February 13 to 16. The program includes exhibitions, performances, talks, workshops, parties and film screenings, all by or revolving around gender minorities and the queer community. Additionally, Greek transgender artist Paola Revenioti will release a one-time anniversary issue of her Kraximo magazine that was published between 1986 an 1992, which will feature articles, essays and works by young queer Greek artists. For more information about the Queer Archive and the festival program, visit www.thequeerarchive.com.