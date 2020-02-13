Heart Factory | Athens | February 14

Greek artist and author Alexandra Kollaros has been working her former high school sweetheart Dimitris Liossis on the #getaHeart project, which in turn has led to the development of the Heart Factory, set to launch on Valentine’s Day with a pop-up exhibition and party. The two artists have produced a series of heart-shaped sculptures made of polyester resin and filled with different objects that reflect the various effects love can have on the soul. The heart sculptures come in three different sizes and will be available for purchase at the exhibition. Access to the exhibition and party will be granted to guests only. Visit alexandrakollaros.com/get-a-heart to subscribe and become a guest. The event location will be disclosed via e-mail. For more information, send an e-mail to ugetaheart@gmail.com.