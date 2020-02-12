Kikilias in Brussels on Thursday for EU meeting on coronavirus
The officials will discuss the EU's specific actions to address the virus as well as measures taken by individual member-states.
Greek Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias will be in Brussels on Thursday to participate in an extraordinary EU ministers meeting to discuss the bloc's preparedness to tackle a possible coronavirus outbreak.
Kikilias will make statements after the meeting.
[ANA-MPA]