Kikilias in Brussels on Thursday for EU meeting on coronavirus

TAGS: Health, EU

Greek Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias will be in Brussels on Thursday to participate in an extraordinary EU ministers meeting to discuss the bloc's preparedness to tackle a possible coronavirus outbreak.

The officials will discuss the EU's specific actions to address the virus as well as measures taken by individual member-states.

Kikilias will make statements after the meeting.

[ANA-MPA]

