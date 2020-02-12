Missing girl found in France

A 7-year-old Congolese girl who was reported missing on December 24 from the central Athens neighborhood of Pangrati last December is alive and well, and living in Paris with an aunt, police said on Wednesday.

The girl, identified as Valentine Ablavykaka when an Amber Alert was issued following her disappearance, reportedly flew out of Greece on December 21 with the aunt following arrangements made by her father, using the passport of a cousin who resembled her quite closely.

Her father was planning to join her in France on Wednesday, but was apprehended before he could do so.

He allegedly confessed to smuggling his daughter out of Greece and lying to police about Valentine going missing after teachers reported that the child had failed to appear at school since December 19.

The father, whose identity has not been public, faces charges of wasting police resources, among other crimes.