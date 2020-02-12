Aegean presents three new planes

Greece’s largest carrier Aegean Airlines on Wednesday presented its three new Airbus A320neo airplanes, which will be added to its fleet of 46 planes owned by the company.

Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance airline group, is expected to receive another three Airbus by mid-summer.

“I am proud because today, starting with the new aircraft, we begin a new creative cycle with new services, with even more innovation, for our passengers,” Aegean Airlines President Eftihios Vasilakis said in the presentation at the carrier's technical base in Athens International Airport (AIA).

The event was also attended by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. "Today is a bright day for the business world. A Greek company is making the largest private investment ever made in the aviation sector,” he said.

“The government is actively encouraging businesses that focus on cutting-edge technologies, respect human resources and follow the requirements of green growth,” he added.