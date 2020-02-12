Non-pharmacists’ right to run drug stores upheld

The Council of State on Wednesday overruled a motion from Greece’s main associations of pharmacists challenging the constitutionality of 2018 legislation allowing non-pharmacists to open medical dispensaries.

The country’s highest administrative court ruled that pharmacies can operate as limited companies and dispense medicine to the public on the condition that a licensed pharmacist has oversight of the scientific side of the business and holds a share of at least 33 percent in the company.

The decision is expected to pave the way for opening up the sector to competition.