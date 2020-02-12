NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Non-pharmacists’ right to run drug stores upheld

TAGS: Justice, Health, Business

The Council of State on Wednesday overruled a motion from Greece’s main associations of pharmacists challenging the constitutionality of 2018 legislation allowing non-pharmacists to open medical dispensaries.

The country’s highest administrative court ruled that pharmacies can operate as limited companies and dispense medicine to the public on the condition that a licensed pharmacist has oversight of the scientific side of the business and holds a share of at least 33 percent in the company.

The decision is expected to pave the way for opening up the sector to competition.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 