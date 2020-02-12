Dendias briefs parties on regional developments

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Wednesday briefed party representatives οn the situation in the Southeast Mediterranean and Turkey's activities in the region, during a meeting of the National Council of Foreign Policy.

Speaking after the meeting, Dendias said that "Greece remains committed to keeping communication channels open" with Turkey.

He said he also briefed the parties about his contacts abroad over the memorandums signed between Turkey and the Tripoli government. "The visit of [Commander of the Libyan National Army Khalifa] Haftar in Athens proves Greece has a say in developments of the region," he said, referring to the January visit.

He also spoke of initiatives Greece has undertaken to promote the accession talks of western Balkan countries in the EU, which include the EU Foreign Council meeting in Thessaloniki on February 24.

Dendias also referred to the issue of German reparations, saying that Greece has formally told Germany the issue is not over. "Our claims remain active and can be pursued, something we convey in every possible way," he said.



Movement for Change (KINAL) representative Andreas Loverdos, Greek Solution Antonis Mylonakis and MeRA25 Sofia Sakorafa reportedly agreed on the need for consensus on national issues.