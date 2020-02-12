BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Corporate governance workshop in Thessaloniki

TAGS: Special Event, Business

The Athens Stock Exchange and the Federation of Industries of Greece (SBE) are organizing a workshop in Thessaloniki titled “Corporate Governance and Sustainable Development: Modern Trends and Optimum Practices,” which will start at 5.30 p.m. on Thursday (16-18 Katouni).

The keynote speaker will be Stilpon Nestor, chief executive officer of London-based Nestor Advisors.

