Low sulfur debate high on Baluco’s agenda

International marine lubricants and bunkers consultants Baluco SA is getting ready to participate for an 11th time in the Posidonia international shipping exhibition this June.



The company, which provides fuel management services, recently organized a series of well-attended seminars to help its clients better understand the impact of the new International Maritime Organization (IMO) fuel regulations and help them get ready to face the challenges associated with the introduction of very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) and ultra-low sulfur fuel oil (ULSFO).



At Posidonia 2020, the company will continue its awareness campaign, according to director Nikolaos Riniotis, who said offshore personnel and vessel crews must be well educated in both fuel management and space management in order to take the proper actions and prevent possible problems as a result of the new regulations.