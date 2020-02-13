New policing scheme goes into force in Exarchia

A K-9 unit of the Hellenic Police (ELAS) patrols the streets of Exarchia in Athens on Wednesday, the first day of a new policing scheme launched by the government in the troubled downtown district. According to the new plan, the riot platoons that have become a permanent fixture in the area in recent years will be gradually phased out and replaced by foot patrols, sniffer dogs and aerial surveillance by drone. For the time being, riot officers will only be posted at night outside the offices of the PASOK party on Harilaou Trikoupi Street and at the Culture Ministry on Bouboulinas Street, both favored targets of self-styled anarchists in the area. [Ioannis Liakos/InTime News]