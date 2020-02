A man reads in one of three branches of the Greek Parliament’s library, in the central Athens district of Kolonos, during a visit to the facility by a group of MPs, on Wednesday. The Lenorman Street branch is located in a former state tobacco plant that was built in 1927 and listed as a historic monument in 1989. Founded in 1884, the library is a trove of important historical books, documents and other archival material. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]