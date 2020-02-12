ATHEX: Stocks edge higher on day of gains abroad

The benchmark at Athinon Avenue proved unable to hold on to most of the gains it had recorded during the day on Wednesday, in line with the majority of other eurozone bourses. It presented a mixed picture at the end of the session, with rising stocks narrowly edging out the losers on a day when the bond market dominated investor interest.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 917.56 points, adding just 0.06 percent to Tuesday’s 917 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.23 percent to 2,301.65 points, while the small-cap index contracted 0.06 percent.

The banks index climbed 1.48 percent, as Alpha jumped 2.60 percent, Piraeus increased 1.27 percent, National earned 0.92 percent and Eurobank was up 0.63 percent.

OPAP collected 3.84 percent and ADMIE Holdings improved 3.67 percent, while Jumbo slumped 2.79 percent, GEK Terna fell 1.93 percent and Motor Oil gave up 1.73 percent.

In total 63 stocks went up, 61 went down and 19 stayed put.

Turnover came to 76.8 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 75.8 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.53 percent to close at 66.93 points.