New overflights by Turkish jets

Pairs of Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew numerous times over small islands of the eastern Aegean on Thursday, according to the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA).

Two jets flew over Farmakonisi, Arki and Lipsi at a height of 25,000 feet at 1.30 p.m., and were followed by two more that flew over Arki, Lipsi and Agathonisi at 9,000, 10,000 and 20,000 feet, respectively.

Earlier in the day, another pair of Turkish F-16 jets were recorded over the islets Panagia and Oinousses, at 12,000, 10,000 feet, and 27,000 feet.