Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is visiting Algeria on Thursday to meet with counterpart Sabri Boukadoum, the ministry said in a press release.

Talks are expected to focus on bilateral relations as well as on issues of regional and international interest including the situation in Libya.

The meeting will be followed by statements to the press and a working lunch.

Dendias will also meet with the President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune.