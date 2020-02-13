Plan introduced to address possible activation of Santorini volcano

Greece's civil protection agency issued a plan for addressing the consequences of a possible activation of the volcano of Santorini, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported Thursday.

An official from the General Secretariat for Civil Protection told the news agency the specific scenario, named "Talos," is part of an umbrella master plan to prepare for any natural disaster.

The same official said there was no indication that the specific volcano will be activated.

The agency presented last November two more plans named "Dardanos" and "Iolaos" to tackle flooding and fires, respectively.

They will be followed by a strategy to manage the consequences of earthquakes (Engelados) and another that aims at the prevention of major accidents involving dangerous substances (incorporating the EU's Seveso-III-Directive 2012/18/EU).

Engelados, Iraklitos and Talos will be presented in a press conference on February 19.