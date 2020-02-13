One dead, one injured in clash in central Athens

One person died and another was injured in an attack near Athens’ central Omonoia square on Thursday, police said.

Officers who were called at the scene after reports of gunshots found bullet cases at the corner of Sapfous and Menandrou, but it was not clear whether the victims - both of whom initial reports say are foreign nationals - were shot at or stabbed.

The injured man was transferred to the Evangelismos hospital.

Police is investigating the incident to determine the circumstances of the crime.