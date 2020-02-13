After a few days of mild weather, a new brief cold snap is expected in Greece, according to the National Observatory’s Meteo weather service Thursday.

The upcoming cold front will start to move in rapidly Friday, sweeping across the country from northwest to southeast.

Meteo said rain and storms should be expected in the west and northwestern regions of the country this morning, which will spread to most of Greece over the course of the day.

Winds in the Aegean will reach up to 7 on the Beaufort scale Friday and 8 to 9 Saturday. Temperatures will drop by a few degrees.

Late Friday, the unsettled weather will be limited to the Aegean and the eastern mainland.