Weather to turn rainy as of Friday

After a few days of sunny weather, a new cold front is expected to briefly affect Greece, according to the National Observatory's Meteo weather service on Thursday.

The upcoming cold front will move rapidly as of Friday, crossing our country from northwest to southeast, and leaving on Saturday.

Meteo said rain and storms should be expected in the west and northwest regions of the country on Friday morning and affect most of Greece during the day.

Winds in the Aegean will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale and 8 to 9 on Saturday.

Temperatures will drop by a few degrees.

As of Friday night, the weather disturbance will be limited to the Aegean and the eastern mainland.