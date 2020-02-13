Education minister condemns school beating

Education Minister Niki Kerameus condemned on Thursday the beating of a 17-year-old teen by fellow students after he tried to defend his sister against bullies.

Kerameus visited the school in the Athenian neighborhood of Vyronas, where the incident took place, saying that violence has no place in schools and noting that authorities are looking into the incident.

“The Ministry of Education will be relentless towards such behaviour,” she said.

She also said that measures were taken against the students involved in the beating, without specifying what those were, and added that a team of psychologists and social workers will be at the school on Thursday afternoon to support the school community.

The incident was reported to police by the victim’s father. Police opened a case against six minors, who were sent to the prosecutor and then released.