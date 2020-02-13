Inside Montessori | Athens & Thessaloniki | February 19 - March 3

“Inside Montessori,” Jan Selby and Vina Kay’s 2018 documentary that sheds light on the Montessori method of education by observing the youngsters and their teachers at five Montessori schools in the United States, will be screened at various locations in Athens and one in Thessaloniki between February 19 and March 3. The documentary examines the differences between Montessori and traditional education and focuses on primary schools in underprivileged communities in the USA. Additionally, it explores issues such as the purpose of education and the extent to which Montessori offers a model that can inspire change. The documentary is in English and will be screened with Greek subtitles. Screening times and locations for Athens are: February 19 at 8 p.m. at the Athens French Institute (31 Sina, tel 210.339.8600), February 22, 23, 29 and March 1 at 4 p.m. at the Danaos Cinema (109 Kifissias, tel 210.692.2655) and March 3 at 4 p.m. at the Aavora Cinema (180 Ippokratous, tel 210.642.3271). The Thessaloniki screening will take place on February 19 at 9 p.m. in the context of the Thessaloniki Film Festival at the John Cassavetes Hall (Warehouse 1, 3 Navarchou Votsi, tel 231.037.8404). Ticket prices range from 5 to 6 euros depending on the venue. For bookings, visit www.viva.gr or www.danaoscinema.gr. Tickets are also available at the venue of each Athens location.