Danish Documentary | Athens | February 18

The Danish Institute at Athens and the Danish Embassy present the 2019 documentary by director and journalist Mads Brugger “Cold Case Hammarskjold,” to be screened at the Danish Institute on Tuesday, February 18, starting at 7 p.m. An introduction will precede the screening and a discussion will take place afterward. The documentary deals with the plane crash that killed then United Nations Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjold in the Congolese province of Katanga on September 17, 1961. The incident happened under mysterious circumstances which remain disputed to this day. The documentary is the outcome of Brugger’s investigation into the case more than 50 years later. Admission is free. For more information, visit diathens.gr/en.



Danish Institute at Athens, 14 Chairefontos, Plaka, tel 210.324.4644