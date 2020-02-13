WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Fashion Film Festival | Athens | February 14-16

TAGS: Special Event, Film, Fashion

The Athens Fashion Film Festival returns for a second year of screenings, this time at the Technopolis cultural center’s amphitheater in the downtown neighborhood of Gazi. The festival is organized in collaboration with the network of Fashion Film Festivals worldwide. The title of this year’s edition, which features 80 short films and documentaries, is “When Ethics Meet Aesthetics.” Additionally, there will be thematic panels and masterclasses on the subject of fashion. The festival will open with Luca Guadagnino’s short drama film “The Staggering Girl” (2019). See the program at athensfff.com.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 210.346.1589

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 