Fashion Film Festival | Athens | February 14-16

The Athens Fashion Film Festival returns for a second year of screenings, this time at the Technopolis cultural center’s amphitheater in the downtown neighborhood of Gazi. The festival is organized in collaboration with the network of Fashion Film Festivals worldwide. The title of this year’s edition, which features 80 short films and documentaries, is “When Ethics Meet Aesthetics.” Additionally, there will be thematic panels and masterclasses on the subject of fashion. The festival will open with Luca Guadagnino’s short drama film “The Staggering Girl” (2019). See the program at athensfff.com.



Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 210.346.1589