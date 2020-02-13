NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Russia tells Turkey to refrain from provocative statements on Syria

TAGS: Turkey, Diplomacy, Security

Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday called on Turkey to refrain from making provocative statements about events in Syria amid rising tensions over the Syrian province of Idlib.

The ministry said it was "perplexed" by comments made by the chairman of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's nationalist partner party who, it said, had tried to hold Russia and Syria's government responsible for the death of Turkish servicemen. [Reuters]

