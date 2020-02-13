Greek, Israeli officials meet in Athens

National Security Advisor, Vice Admiral Alexandros Diakopoulos, and Ambassador Themistoklis Demiris, secretary-general of Greece’s Foreign Ministry, met Thursday with Israel’s Foreign Ministry Director-General Yuval Rotem in Athens as part of the “annual foreign policy dialogue” between the two countries.



Talks focused on regional and international developments as well as on ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination in mutually beneficial areas.



“Both countries share the view of the importance of stability and cooperation in the region and beyond, through their cooperation, bilateral and multilateral, that best serves the East Mediterranean region,” said a statement by the Israeli Embassy, adding that talks will be followed up in Jerusalem.